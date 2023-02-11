“Switchblade” Jay White defeated in loser leaves Japan match

Former IWGP Heavyweight champion Jay White has lost his loser leaves Japan match against Hikuleo at the NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka today.

There are rumors that White is on his way to either WWE or AEW as his contract with New Japan is about to expire in a matter of weeks.

White, who won held most major titles in New Japan, has previously appeared on both Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling and many believe AEW will be the place where he lands.

The 30-year-old from New Zealand has been working for NJPW since 2017 and has another date for NJPW, against Eddie Kingston, next week at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.