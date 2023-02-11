Ronda Rousey returns

Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE SmackDown.

As was rumored earlier in the day, last night’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to the storylines. She had been away since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in late December.

SmackDown featured an in-ring segment where Natalya came out to address Shayna Baszler. Natalya recently returned from Baszler busting her nose, in the storylines, and last week she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier over Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega. On last night’s SmackDown, Natalya called Baszler “cheap knock-off of Ronda Rousey” and said after she wins at Elimination Chamber to advance to WrestleMania 39, Baszler will be going back to carrying Rousey’s bags.

Baszler then interrupted and said she was tired of people dismissing her accomplishments, which brought on a “knock-off Ronda!” chant from the crowd. Baszler went on about how she was wrestling in rings before Rousey, and she was in WWE winning titles before Rousey joined the company, so she doesn’t need Natalya and everyone else telling her she’s living in Rousey’s shadows. That’s when Rousey’s music hit and out she came to make her return.

Rousey entered the ring and stared Baszler down. She then went towards Natalya but Baszler held her back. Baszler dropped Natalya with a cheap shot, which Rousey smiled at. Rousey and Baszler then double teamed Natalya until Shotzi made the save, but Shotzi was also beat down and sent to the floor. Rousey slammed Natalya and held her for a knee strike from Baszler, then they tossed Natalya back to the floor. The segment ended with Rousey and Baszler standing tall to Rousey’s music while Shotzi tended to Natalya at ringside.

WWE then announced Rousey and Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi for next week’s go-home SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on what WWE might have planned for Rousey and Baszler at Elimination Chamber. As we’ve noted, Rousey and Baszler are rumored to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39.