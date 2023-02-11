Rey Mysterio refuses autograph requests video goes viral

So these creeps showed up to the airport to stalk wrestlers for autographs. Ran into Rey Mysterio who was polite and agreed to one autograph. And these entitled goofballs are upset he didn't sign everything they had. pic.twitter.com/GhtAc6eK8c — WrestleCringe (@WRESTLECringe) February 10, 2023

A video has gone viral of Rey Mysterio refusing to sign autographs for a group of people at an airport. The group is mostly adult males. He says, “They don’t let me do this sh-t, man.”

Later, he says, “I sign to make money, I hope you can appreciate that.” One of the fans say, “I am a fan! I’ve been watching you since the 80’s!” Rey says something that is talked over but makes the room laugh, and he walks to his flight.