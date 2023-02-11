Rey Mysterio refuses autograph requests video goes viral

Feb 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

A video has gone viral of Rey Mysterio refusing to sign autographs for a group of people at an airport. The group is mostly adult males. He says, “They don’t let me do this sh-t, man.”

Later, he says, “I sign to make money, I hope you can appreciate that.” One of the fans say, “I am a fan! I’ve been watching you since the 80’s!” Rey says something that is talked over but makes the room laugh, and he walks to his flight.

  1. HereForTheLawls says:
    February 11, 2023 at 8:23 pm

    He says “I’m going to sign to make YOU money.” I understand WWE wants to sign big lots for them to have drops and so forth for Rey’s side. I agree with him if it was a fan asking for one autograph okay but 20-30 Pop figures yeah no.

