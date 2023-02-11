Orange Cassidy retains the All-Atlantic Championship on AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

OC defeated Lee Moriarty in the main event of last evening’s Rampage from El Paso, Texas. The Firm member put up a good fight against the fan-favorite, but Cassidy connected with his signature Orange Punch to secure the victory. His celebration would be short-lived as he and The Best Friends would get attacked by Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett. Fortunately, The Acclaimed would run the heels away to end the show.

