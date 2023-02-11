NWA NUFF SAID – TYRUS VS. CARDONA LIVE RESULTS

-NWA Nuff Said Live Results

Egypt Shrine Center, Tampa, FL,

Airing live on FITE

Commentary: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, & Velvet Sky

Main Event Tyrus defending the NWA World Title against Matt Cardona.

-Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer vs. Fodder:

These two waste no time getting the canes. However, Fodder runs away until Latimer catches him. Fodder eventually catches Latimer coming off the top with the cane between the eyes. Fodder works over Latimer, including a Russian leg sweep with the cane. Fodder measures Latimer for a big shot and breaks the cane on Latimer’s back.

Foddder misses a giant cane shot in the corner and gets dropped by a flurry of punches by Latimer. Latimer is still in a lot of pain as he favors his mid-section. Latimer takes the cane away from Fodder and measures him for the mother of all cane shots to the back. Latimer follows up with a spike piledriver and a crossface with the cane in Fodder’s mouth. Fodder has no choice but to tap.

Winner: Thomas Latimer

-Backstage Interview w/ Matt Cardona

Cardona said he came back in record time from his injury and should have been given the title back the moment he returned. He credited himself for the sold-out crowd tonight and objected to Bully Ray being on commentary during the main event.

-NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion: Kerry Morton (c) w/ Ricky Morton vs. Alex Taylor w/ Danny Dealz

Some nice back-and-forth wrestling to open up this one, with Morton gaining the advantage, including a nice crossbody and some deep arm drags that would make Ricky Steamboat proud. Morton comes out of the corner with a nice dropkick. Morton suplexes Taylor out of the ring, and both slug it out on the apron. Taylor and Morton trade chops until Morton hits an impaler DDT on the apron.

Taylor is thrown back in the ring, and Danny Dealz grabs Morton’s leg. Morton goes after Dealz, and Taylor takes advantage of the distraction and connects with a suicide dive. Both wrestlers are back in the ring, and Taylor is in control. Taylor delivers a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and follows up with a high back body drop.

Morton comes back with a monkey flip, but Taylor returns the favor with a fisherman’s neckbreaker. Ricky Morton prevents Danny Dealz from getting weapons out from under the ring with a big overhand right. Taylor hits Cradle Shock for a close nearfall, and Morton comes back with a powerbomb and the Kiss Goodbye for near fall. Morton escapes another Cradle Shock attempt and hits the side effect for the win.

This one was great while it lasted.

Winner: Kerry Morton

–Kratos vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/ Pollo Del Mar

This is a rematch from a few weeks ago, where Kratos beat Thrillbilly. Kratos tried jumping Thrillbilly but walked into an overhand right. Kratos threw Thrillbilly out of the ring and followed up with a tope over the top rope. Kratos delivered a belly-to-back suplex on the apron. Back in the ring, Kratos delivered a release vertical suplex to Thrillbilly out of the corner he calls the Game Changer.

Kratos removes one of the turnbuckle pads. Thrillbilly tries to stop him but gets leveled with a clothesline. Kratos delivered a big body slam but missed two elbow drops, allowing Thrillbilly to get to his feet. Thrillbilly has a second wind and delivers a running power slam out of the corner, but he does not go for the cover.

Thrillbilly hits a big splash in for corner and catches Kratos with big clothesline of his own. Thrillbilly power bombs Kratos and stacks him up for the pin, but he only gets a two-count. Kratos catches Thrillbilly off a crossbody and delivers a modified brain buster for a two-count. Thrillbilly comes back and hits the Thrillride (spinning Boss Man Slam) for a two-count. Kratos was a first person to kick out of the move.

Kratos misses a splash in the corner and goes face-first into the exposed turnbuckle he removed earlier. Kratos is busted open. Crimson mask, pool of blood, it all applies. Thrillbilly goes for a head and arm triangle choke, and the referee stops the match. There are going to have to take some time to clean up the blood in the ring.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas

-May Valentine interviews Angelina Love: Angelina says she doesn’t care that Camille has been the women’s champion for over 600 days and makes fun of May Valentine for being in Playboy.

-NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Renegade Twins

Kenzie Page and Ella Envy make quick tags early on as they work over Robyn Renegade. Robyn gains control, makes quick tags with Charlette, and hits some double-team moves on Page, including a double-team vertical suplex. Ella tags in and hits a pump kick off a referee’s distraction to Robyn. The champs have Robyn trapped in their corner, and both land big knee strikes for a near fall.

Ella drills Robyn with a running cannonball in the corner. Page tags in, Robyn tries to fight back, but Ella tags right back in, and the champs hit a double team slam for a two-count. Frequent tags between Pretty Empowered is the game plan here. Robyn lands a back elbow, makes the crawl, and tags Charlette who hits a nice fisherman suplex on Ella. Page tries to blindside Charlette, but Robyn pulls her out of the ring before she does any damage. Charlette ducks a spin kick from Ella and rolls her up for the 1-2-3. New Champs!

Another match that was fun while it lasted.

Winners: #AndNew NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions – The Renegade Twin

-EC3 vs. “The Rare Breed” Kevin Kiley Jr.

It was announced earlier today that EC3 has signed with the NWA while this match marks Kiley’s debut in the promotion. Kiley doesn’t look like a wrestler, wearing a gray NWA t-shirt, black jeans, and pristine white tennis shoes. He looks like a fan who is borrowing someone’s elbow pads. Apparently, he’s been away from the game for six years.

EC3 is in control in the early going, using his power to knock Kiley down. Commentary keeps asking if EC3 made this made to motivate Kiley? Kiley hits a splash in for corner and goes for another one, but EC3 lifts him up high, causing Kiley to hit his head on the post. EC3 hits a snap suplex and keeps asking Kiley, “Are you going to embarrass yourself again?”

EC3 puts the boots on Kiley, almost a Garvin Stomp. Kiley escapes a camel clutch and drops EC3 with a couple of clotheslines. Kiley goes for a running dive over the rope, but his foot got caught and completely wiped out. EC3 had no chance to catch him as Kiley hit the floor hard. After some time, EC3 carefully gets Kiley back in the ring, locks in head and arm crossface submission, and Kiley taps immediately.

Winner: EC3

-NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage) w/ Aaron Stevens

Carnage is a big dude, and he towers over Mecha Wolf. Damage is no small dude either. After some quick tags with both teams, Damage gets Bestia trapped in the corner and uses his power to maintain control. Damage hits a single-arm DDT for a two-count. Carnage tags back in and goes for a vertical suplex, but Bestia knees him in the head and escapes with an inside cradle for two.

Bestia hits a jawbreaker and tags Mecha Wolf. Mecha takes BFT with a moonsault from the top rope. Splash in the corner, followed by a t-bone suplex on Damage, gives the champions the advantage as they go for their finisher ‘Mark of the Wolf’, but Carnage breaks it up before the move is executed.

BFT gets sent outside the ring, and La Rebelión a pair of dives over the top rope. Aaron Stevens drills Bestia and Mecha Wolf with a loaded glove. However, he is caught by the referee, and the disqualification is called. BFT hit a double-team flatliner on Mecha and Bestia before they pose and leave the ring.

Winner via disqualification #AndStill NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión

-Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch

Adonis hits a big hip toss that gives Murdoch pause for a little bit. Murdock tries to sucker punch Adonis with a clothesline, but Adonis ducks and applies the Master Lock. Murdock quickly uses his momentum to send both wrestlers out of the ring. Back in the ring, Adonis goes for a flying forearm, but Murdock catches him with a forearm smash to the face.

Murdock hammer locks Adonis and throws him into the post, shoulder first. Murdock does it again and with more force than the first time. Murdock is targeting the arm with a top wrist lock, trying to prevent Adonis from being able to use the Master Lock. Murdock hits a Russian Leg sweep while keeping Adonis’ arm trapped.

Murdock delivers a Sky High but did not go for the cover. Instead, he goes to the second rope for the Bulldog. Murdock jumps, and Adonis moves and catches him in the Master Lock. Referee raises his hand once, but Murdock is out. The referee calls it.

Winner: Chris Adonis

-No DQ Match – NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love

Kamille snuck in from the crowd and jumped Love before the bell. Kamille hits a splash in the corner and whips Love like a rag doll from corner to corner. Love goes for a backslide, by Kamille outpowers her and gets the backslide for a two-count. Kamille goes for a spear but hits the post shoulder first and falls out of the ring. The two brawl outside the ring as Love slams Kamille’s head into the guardrail and steel steps.

Love is spending a lot of time beating up Kamille on the floor. Love whips Kamille into the guardrail and hits her with a chair. Kamille gets mad, takes the chair, and chases Love but gets cut off back in the ring. Love applies a crossface while pulling Kamille’s hair. Kamille escapes, and both wrestlers go outside again. Love whips Kamille into the wall near the entrance.

Kamille blocks a PK Kick on the apron, snatches Love, and sends her into the post spine first. The two are trading shots back in the ring Love gets the better of the strikes, but Kamille immediately picks up Love for a torture rack and applies the pressure until she turns it into a blue thunder bomb for a near fall.

Kamille brings a trash can into the ring, sets up Love in the corner with the trash can, and goes coast to coast off the top rope. Kamille tries a capitalize, but Love rolls to the floor. Kamille brings Love back into the ring and goes for the cover to get a two-count. Kamille brings out a table from under the ring. Kamille sets up table in the corner, but Love throws the trash can and lands the Botox Injection for a near fall.

Love is upset and goes outside to grab the title. Love swings, Kamille ducks, and spears Love through the table. Kamille pulls Love to the center of the ring and pins Love for the 1-2-3.

Winner #AndStill Champion Kamille

-May Valentine interviews Tyrus: Tyrus makes fun of the “small haters” on the internet and says he can’t only hear the millions of fans all over the world cheer him. He doesn’t have time for the 1,500 fans online because it’s his world, and they are just living it. Black Jeez, Tyrus’s manager, will not be allowed at ringside for the match with Cardona and says there is no rift between he and Tyrus.

-NWA National Heavyweight Championship: The Great Cyon (c) w/ Austin Idol vs. Homicide

Idol grabs the mic and says he has something important to say. Idol says it’s great to be back in Tampa, where he started in the business. Mentions Flordia Championship Wrestling, Mike Graham, Eddie Graham, The Briscoes, and Dusty Rhodes. He says he is lying about being back in Tampa, and the people stink.

Homicide goes right after Cyon at the bell and throws him around for a bit until Idol grabs Cyon’s leg and pulls him out of harm’s way. Cyon pulls Homicide out of the ring, but Homicide chops away at Cyon and tries to rip off Cyon’s mask. Homicide hits Cyon with repeated buckle shots and locks in the Brooklyn Bridge (Boston Crab). Homicide breaks the hold due to a distraction from Idol, giving Cyon the opening to club Homicide from behind.

Homicide quickly regains control, tries to rip the mask off again, and almost gets it. Cyon throws Homicide off a tornado DDT attempt and follows up by throwing Homicide shoulder-first into the post. Outside the ring, Cyon hits a belly-to-back suplex on the apron, and Idol gets in a few kicks behind the ref’s back.

Cyon rakes the eyes and hits Homicide with a nice vertical suplex for a two-count. Homicide looks like he is about to escape a rear chin lock, but Cyon sends Homicide back down to the canvas. Cyon removes the armband Homicide’s wearing in honor of Jay Briscoe and rakes it across the face before shoving it in Homicide’s mouth. The audience didn’t notice the significance of the armband, which is why it got zero heat.

Cyon hits a big body slam and flows up with a power slam for a near fall. Cyon grabs the mic and yells into it. I can’t make out what he’s saying. It’s all garbled. Cyon demands Homicide apologize to his father, Austin Idol, for all the bad things he said about him. Homicide says he’ll do it and replies, “Austin Idol, you are a b*&^h.”

Homicide hits the three amigos and says this was for Eddie Guerrero. Homicide goes up top, but Cyon cuts him off. Cyon delivers a superplex, but both men came down hard on the canvas. Homicide comes back with a neck breaker and follows up with a Koji Cutter for a near fall. Homicide perches Cyon up top and tries to take the mask off again. Cyon pushes Homicide off the top rope and hits a blue thunder bomb for a two-count. Homicide gives Cyon the double bird, and Cyon replies with a rolling DVD for the win.

Winner #AndStill NWA National Heavyweight Champion: The Great Cyon