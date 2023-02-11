Notes on Beth Phoenix and Jessie Godderz

Feb 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to Twitter to taunt her current rival, the Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley. The Glamazon shared a video of an intense workout and captioned it with, “Hey @RheaRipley_WWE hows my form?” Check out the video below.

– Update on Jesse Godderz

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

All Natural Ashley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal