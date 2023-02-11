News and notes on Chelsea Green, Sinn Bodhi, the Gunns, and Kota Ibushi

– According to Fightful Select, Chelsea Green’s new ‘Karen-esque’ persona has been going down well so far. The report stated the reception to her performances on Raw have been largely positive.

– Fightful also reports that Austin and Colten Gunn (The Gunns) have re-signed new multi-year deals with AEW.

– While speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi made it clear that he would not rule out working for WWE in the future.

Of course, I’m interested in it. I’m good at producing players & I’ve created stars, so I don’t think there’s anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely.

– Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States.