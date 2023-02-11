Lio Rush challenges Hiromu Takahashi for future IWGP Jr. title match

Feb 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

Lio Rush has challenged Hiromu Takahashi to a future IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship matchup.

The Man of the Hour called out the Timebomb at today’s New Beginning in Osaka event, where he stated that this was a showdown he’s always wanted. Takahashi accepted, and the two will clash at a future date. NJPW has yet to confirm when the title showdown will take place.

