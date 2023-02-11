Last night’s Smackdown makes history

WWE continues to make history.

Last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX took place from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, a show that saw The Usos successfully defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles and more drama unfold in the Sami Zayn and Bloodline story.

According to internal WWE live event reports, the show became the highest-grossing event in that market in company history. This comes after the company revealed that they had their highest revenue of all time in 2022, and the 2023 Royal Rumble became the highest grossing Rumble in history.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful later confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account..