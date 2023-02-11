Jericho Appreciation Society takes out Impractical Jokers stars on AEW Rampage

Feb 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

The Jericho Appreciation Society put the beatdown on two Impractical Jokers stars on AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Q and Murr from the TruTV show appear and with Chris Jericho’s bat, which they had snagged on this week’s Dynamite.

The two made fun of Jericho via the bat before Jericho stood up on commentary and said his friends were taking the bat back. The JAS then came out and attacked the two, powerbombing them through a table.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

All Natural Ashley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal