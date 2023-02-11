AEW programming in Australia and New Zealand to keep airing on FITE as well

AEW programming will still be airing on FITE TV’s AEW Plus service in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands following the announcement that ESPN has picked up the TV rights for AEW in the region.

All AEW shows, including Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark Elevation, and Battle of the Belts remain part of the AEW Plus service on FITE and FITE remains the exclusive digital platform for live AEW pay-per-view events in the region.

AEW Plus is $6.99 per month in the Australian and New Zealand region, with a 7-day free trial.