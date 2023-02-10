WWE filming movie parody promos

Feb 10, 2023 - by Staff

WWE is reportedly filming movie parody promos for WrestleMania 39, just like they did for WrestleMania 21 several years ago. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    February 10, 2023 at 11:51 am

    Creative has gotta earn their money somehow.

