WWE filming movie parody promos
WWE is reportedly filming movie parody promos for WrestleMania 39, just like they did for WrestleMania 21 several years ago. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-
I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new “movie parody” promos similar to those from WrestleMania 21. Miz, McIntyre, Sheamus, Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 10, 2023
Creative has gotta earn their money somehow.