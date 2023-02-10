Updates on The Bunny and Drew McIntyre

– On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a match between The Bunny and Jamie Hayter ended earlier than planned due to a possible injury. Hayter tried a suplex on the Bunny but she landed on her head. They immediately went to the finish after that.

PWInsider reports that the belief backstage is that Bunny suffered a concussion or possibly a broken orbital bone. However, that has not been confirmed yet. She is set to have medical testing soon, if she hasn’t already, to determine a diagnosis.

– Drew McIntyre told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that having the WWE Title on one brand and the Universal Title on another would be his “ideal situation” for the rest of 2023. That way, the company would be able to produce more main event stories revolving around top prizes.