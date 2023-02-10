Top heels/faces on WWE Raw

Feb 10, 2023 - by Staff

PWInsider reports that an internal list from within WWE has revealed the top 5 male/female faces & heels for Raw.

Here are the top 5 lists for the women’s division-

HEELS:
1. Damage CTRL as a group
2. Rhea Ripley
3. Alexa Bliss
4. Piper Niven
5. Carmella

BABYFACES:
1. Bianca Belair
2. Becky Lynch
3. Asuka
4. Mia Yim
5. Candice LeRae

Here are the top 5 lists for the men’s division-

HEELS:
1. Bobby Lashley
2. Austin Theory
3. The Miz
4. Omos
5. Baron Corbin

BABYFACES:
1. Cody Rhodes
2. Seth Rollins
3. Edge
4. Kevin Owens
5. Johnny Gargano

No tag team information was available.

The same lists were revealed for Smackdown this past week.

One Response

  1. TrollBuster says:
    February 10, 2023 at 2:09 pm

    The two move man nowhere to be seen in the top five?

