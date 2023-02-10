Top heels/faces on WWE Raw

PWInsider reports that an internal list from within WWE has revealed the top 5 male/female faces & heels for Raw.

Here are the top 5 lists for the women’s division-

HEELS:

1. Damage CTRL as a group

2. Rhea Ripley

3. Alexa Bliss

4. Piper Niven

5. Carmella

BABYFACES:

1. Bianca Belair

2. Becky Lynch

3. Asuka

4. Mia Yim

5. Candice LeRae

Here are the top 5 lists for the men’s division-

HEELS:

1. Bobby Lashley

2. Austin Theory

3. The Miz

4. Omos

5. Baron Corbin

BABYFACES:

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Seth Rollins

3. Edge

4. Kevin Owens

5. Johnny Gargano

No tag team information was available.

The same lists were revealed for Smackdown this past week.