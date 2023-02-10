Tag match added to tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced Hit Row vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for tonight’s SmackDown.

As seen in the video below, Hit Row approached Adam Pearce and complained about how Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced by Braun Strowman in the recent tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced due to an attack by The Viking Raiders, and the team of Strowman and Ricochet went on to win the tournament.

A clearly-annoyed Pearce then made Hit Row vs. Sheamus and McIntyre for tonight’s show, which didn’t sit well with the rapper-wrestlers.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown, along with the aforementioned video:

* Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman