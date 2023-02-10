News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

It will be interesting to see what happens with The Usos tonight as the current storyline has Jey Uso missing in action. Speculation is that Solo Sikoa will end up defending the titles with Jimmy Uso, but that has not been confirmed.

Besides the Superstars announced for matches, the WWE Events website and the arena website have the following Superstars advertised for tonight’s show: GUNTHER, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Brawling Brutes.

RAW Superstars are also booked for tonight’s tapings as the advertised dark main event is Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman