MJF Suggests Bill Goldberg Has a Panic Attack on the Microphone

During a recent interview on WTF with Marc Maron, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had some harsh words for WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, noting that Goldberg would get a “panic attack” when using the microphone.

MJF stated on the Hall of Famer (via WrestlingInc.com), “If you’re a Jew, you love MJF because, if you think about it, I’m really the first prolific world champion that just so happens to be Jewish in the history of the business that is good at talking and wrestling. Love Bill Goldberg to death, but you put a mic in front of his mouth, he kind of has a bit of a panic attack.”

MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley last November at AEW Full Gear.