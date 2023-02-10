Madcap Moss earns Intercontinental championship match
Madcap Moss is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Moss winning a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way over Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. Moss got the pin on Mysterio. Moss then celebrated with girlfriend Emma while GUNTHER and Imperium watched from a luxury box in the arena.
Moss vs. GUNTHER for the title will now take place during next Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown from Montreal.
