LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Paul Heyman is already out with the mic. He’s clutching Heyman says as our Wise Man, he’s here to drop a few pearls of wisdom. Heyman says ever since he and Brock Lesnar conquered The Streak of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania, he doesn’t offer predictions, he delivers spoilers, and he’s got a bunch of them tonight so have your notepad ready.

Heyman says The Island of Relevancy is under a two prong attack – here on SmackDown, it’s Sami Zayn. A crazed psychopath competitor. Fans chant for Sami now. Here’s your first spoiler – Zayn is not here this evening. Fans boo. Heyman dismisses the idea of Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and asks if you can really imagine Zayn as champion. Fans pop. Heyman says they’re also under attack on RAW by Cody Rhodes. Heyman says Cody backed him into a corner on Monday night and said all he wants to do is fight for a title when everyone keeps making it personal. Heyman calls Rhodes a dumbass and says he didn’t know WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes raised an idiot for a son. Heyman says it couldn’t be more personal, and these aren’t wrestling championship belts, they are the centerpiece of The Island of Relevancy, the reason we’re here in WWE, the family crest of the Fatu and Anoa’i Dynasties, and so on. Heyman says let’s be clear – without these tiles there is no Island of Relevancy, there is no Bloodline, there is no Paul Heyman, there is no Roman Reigns.

Fans pop as Zayn suddenly appears behind Heyman, and he’s angry. Fans chant “Sami!” now. Heyman turns around and Sami slowly walks around him. Sami says he’s not going to hurt Heyman but if he wanted to by now, he could’ve. Don’t you think that’s weird? I could’ve dropped you like a bag of dirt and no one is here to protect you. If this was a month ago, Solo Sikoa would’ve already put me down, and the same goes for The Usos, but now you’re out here all by yourself and I think you know why… because you know what the other members of The Bloodline all know – Reigns’ days at the top are numbered. Reigns is off the rails and everything is crumbling. Zayn says he left The Bloodline, Jey Uso walked out on his own. What do you think Jimmy Uso will do next… side with his abusive cousin or his twin brother? What about Sikoa? Sami says Reigns pulled Sikoa closer to his hip and isolated him as soon as he saw Sikoa could think on his own. Sami says Heyman looks at Reigns a little weird and creepy, like sun shines out of his ass, but here you are now talking about life after Reigns, after the titles are gone… because you know what the others know, that The Bloodline is on the way out. Fans pop.

Sami says he’s got another spoiler for Heyman. Sami says he’s going to tell Heyman exactly how many days Reigns has left. 8… 8 days from tonight, in Montreal at WWE Elimination Chamber, that is all the time Reigns has left. Fans chant for Sami again as Heyman offers his hand, either for a shake but likely for the mic. Zayn aggressively pulls Heyman close to him and holds him there. We see Heyman looking terrified. The title belts drop to the mat. Sami says to tell Reigns he doesn’t have to worry about Rhodes because Zayn will be the one to take him down. Zayn exits the ring as Heyman kneels down and picks the titles back up.

– We see Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes backstage getting aggressive with each other. We go to commercial.

Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and Hit Row is already in the ring wrapping up their entrance – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Samantha Irvin continues the introductions as Sheamaus and Drew McIntyre come to the ring next. McIntyre and Sheamus pose in the corner as we see video from this evening of Hit Row confronting Adam Pearce backstage about how Braun Strowman and Ricochet replaced Sheamus and Drew in the tag team tournament, and how Hit Row knows they would’ve defeated Sheamus and Drew to advance. Pearce then made this match.

The bell rings and Adonis talks trash to McIntyre. McIntyre levels him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew launches Adonis across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. Drew calls for the Claymore Kick but Top Dolla pulls Adonis to safety.

Sheamus runs around the ring and levels Adonis with a shoulder. Dolla and B-Fab talk trash as Sheamus brings Adonis back in. Adonis nails a dropkick, then wraps Sheamus up in the ropes. Dolla with a cheap shot while Adonis distracts the referee. Sheamus comes back with the Irish Curse backbreaker.

Sheamus goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Adonis but he stops and decks Dolla as he charges at the apron. Sheamus then delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Dolla as fans count along, knocking Dolla to the floor. Sheamus intercepts Adonis and drops him with White Noise for a pop. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick now. Dolla comes in but Drew cuts him off with a Claymore. Sheamus with a Brogue to Adonis for the pin to win.

Winners: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Sheamus and Drew stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. They pose in the corner as the crowd cheers them on, but a video of The Viking Raiders and Valhalla begins playing on the big screen. The trio is around a fire. Valhalla says she hears the Gods and they are telling her they have chosen two warriors, once destined for greatness and now sentenced to sacrifice. We see Valhalla applying war paint to Erik and Ivar. Erik says Drew’s name, and Ivar says Sheamus’ name. Valhalla says the chill in the air is not winter approaching. Erik says it’s pain, Ivar says it’s suffering. Valhalla says next week it’s destiny. We go back to Sheamus and McIntyre, and they look a bit concerned but not too much. Sheamus and Drew go back to hyping the crowd up.

– Jimmy Uso is backstage on the phone, trying to get in touch with Jey Uso. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Karrion Kross is backstage with Scarlett. Kross says tonight he will win the Fatal 4 Way, then the WWE Intercontinental Title. Scarlett says Kross will do what he has to do, but she wants to hear him say it. Kross then says he will make Rey Mysterio suffer and put him down. This excites Scarlett, who then laughs.

Lacey Evans vs. Carmen Harress

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans. We see Jimmy Uso on the phone again, still trying to get in touch with his brother. He leaves another message and asks his brother to please call him back. Evans hits the ring to pose as enhancement talent Carmen Harress looks on.

The bell rings and Evans grabs Harress’ hair to taunt her. They go at it and Evans puts Harress down, then knocks her into the corner. Evans puts Harress on the ropes and clubs her with forearms as the referee warns her.

Harress rolls Evans up for 2. Evans unloads into the ropes again, then man-handles Harress down in the corner. Evans whips Harress across the ring and she goes down in the opposite corner. Evans does push-ups, then attacks in the corner. Evans poses in the corner and taunts the crowd to boos as she salutes.

Evans climbs back down and levels Harress with the Woman’s Right. Evans grounds Harress in the middle of the ring and talks some trash now, then she applies the Cobra Clutch. Evans rag-dolls Harress in the Cobra Clutch as the referee calls the match.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the bell, the referee pleads with Evans to let go of her opponent. She finally does and she is announced the winner via submission.

– Jimmy Uso is backstage again, frustrated over reaching Jey Uso’s voicemail again. Paul Heyman is there, and he says this must mean Jimmy can’t reach his brother. Jimmy says he’s tried everything, he’s called Jey’s girlfriend, their younger brother, and Jey hasn’t called him back once. Jimmy says he needs Jey on this biggest night of their careers, and he can’t go out there and defend with no partner. Heyman asks respectfully… why no member of the family came out to help him when that psychopathic Canadian Sami Zayn was holding him hostage. Jimmy says he’s been back here dealing with this and no one else is here. Jimmy jokes that Heyman can defend the titles with him. Heyman says Jimmy has to defend on his own tonight. Jimmy is confident Jey will show up there for him, but he doesn’t seem so sure of what he says. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks back at how Natalya qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber last week by winning a Fatal 4 Way. Sonya Deville is backstage now complaining to Adam Pearce about how she’s not in the Chamber. Chelsea Green walks up and she’s looking for the SmackDown manager to file a complaint on the RAW manager. Pearce says that’s him, the same guy. Green says he’s being rude. Green says she has facial amnesia, then asks if Pearce is discriminating against her. Pearce says no. Green asks Deville if she can believe how Pearce is talking to them. Deville says there is no “us” and never will be. Pearce says they both want special treatment but around here you have to earn your opportunities. Pearce says they both have so much in common. Pearce books Green and Deville vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for tonight. Green protests but Pearce says it’s official, then he walks off. Deville isn’t friendly with Green as she rolls her eyes.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring and out come #1 contenders Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Out next comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso to defend just the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Jimmy looks worried and there’s no sign of his brother. Samantha Irvin does formal ring introductions but before she can finish, a spotlight shines on the stairs in the crowd and here comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. Fans pop and chant “Uso!” now. Jimmy is glad to see his brother and they hug as soon as he steps through the ropes. The Usos raise their titles in the air as Irvin wraps the intros. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey goes at it with Ricochet to start. They tangle and Jey drops Ricochet, then Jimmy rises a 1 to him. They tangle some more and Jey drops Ricochet with a forearm. Jimmy tags in to take over, working Ricochet around the ring.