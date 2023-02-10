KENTA’s debut & more announced for Impact No Surrender

KENTA is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut later this month.

Impact has announced six-man action for No Surrender with The Bullet Club’s KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Time Machine, made up of Kushida with Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. The match was announced on last night’s Impact episode. You can see the related video below.

Half of the line-up for the #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way was confirmed on last night’s Impact as PCO defeated Shera and Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango to qualify. The final two qualifiers will take place next week with Heath vs. Eddie Edwards and Rhino vs. Steve Maclin.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw was announced for the No Surrender Pre-show. Two more challengers were issued and accepted for No Surrender. Jonathan Gresham challenged Mike Bailey, and Frankie Kazarian challenged Big Kon.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw