John Cena in new Fast X trailer

John Cena is featured in the new Fast X trailer.

Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto in the tenth film from the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie will be released in the United States on Friday, May 19. The sequel, planned to bee the final installment of the main series, is currently being developed, but there’s no word yet on if Cena will be brought back for that film.

Cena’s Jakob Toretto character is the brother to Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster). Jakob is billed as a master thief, assassin, and high-performance, who once worked as an agent for Mr. Nobody. Cena debuted in the Fast & Furious series back in F9, which was released in 2021. Fast X will be his second film in the franchise.

Here is the Fast X trailer-