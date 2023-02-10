An update on the daughters of Jay Briscoe after being injured in an automobile accident. Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th at the age of 38.

Jayleigh, the nine-year-old, was released from the hospital on 2/1. She will have to wear a back brace and a neck brace for about three more weeks. She will then need back surgery and physical therapy to recuperate. Grace, 12, still has no use of her legs below the knee.

She does have a feeling sensation but is unable to move, but has said the lower leg feels like it is tingling nonstop, but the tingling has gone away and it’s starting to feel normal.