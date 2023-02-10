2/10/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from El Paso, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Penelope Ford) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

Sabian and Yuta start the match. Sabian backs Yuta into the corner, but Yuta slaps him in the face. Yuta applies an abdominal stretch and grinds his fingers into Sabian’s ribs. Sabian comes back and sends Yuta to the floor, but Castagnoli had made the tag and slams Sabian to the mat. Butcher tags in and they exchange shots. Castagnoli backs Butcher into the corner and tags Moxley in. Moxley delivers kicks to Butcher and tags Yuta back in. Yuta chops Butcher in the corner, but Butcher comes back with a back body drop. Butcher connects with a diving cross-body and tags Sabian in. Sabian delivers a stunner and follows with a corner senton. Butcher tags in and double teams Yuta with Blade. Butcher delivers a shot in the corner and tags in Blade. Blade stomps Yuta down and chokes him with his boot. Sabian chokes Yuta behind the referee’s back and then tags in. Yuta comes back with a kick to the face and tags in Moxley. Moxley beats Sabian into the corner and follows with chops. Moxley bites Sabian’s face, but Sabian comes back with a kick to the face. Moxley turns it around and delivers a suplex, and then follows with the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes.

Sabian comes back with a knee strike and elbows his way out of the corner. Butcher and Blade crotch Moxley into the ring post, and the Butcher slams Moxley on the floor. Sabian kicks Moxley in the face and drops him with a seated springboard moonsault as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sabian has Moxley up top for a superplex. Moxley fights out and drops Sabian with a power bomb. Butcher tags in and knocks Yuta to the floor. Moxley drops Butcher with a lariat and tags in Castagnoli. Blade also tags in and Castagnoli delivers corner uppercuts. Ford distracts Castagnoli on the apron and Blade takes advantage. Blade delivers a chop in the corner, but Castagnoli comes back with a dropkick. Castagnoli follows with more corner uppercuts and a clothesline. Castagnoli goes for the swing on Blade, but Sabian cuts him off. Castagnoli takes Sabian down and swings him instead. Blade rolls Castagnoli up for two, but Castagnoli turns it into the Sharpshooter. Butcher breaks it up with an elbow, but Moxley drops Butcher and then Sabian drops Moxley. Castagnoli sends Sabian out, and then Butcher and Blade double-team Castagnoli. Blade goes for the cover, but Yuta breaks it up. Yuta drops Butcher with a German suplex and Blade sends Yuta to the floor. Castagnoli delivers elbows to Blade and follows with a knee lift. Castagnoli slams Blade and goes for the cover, but Sabian breaks it up.

Yuta slams Sabian into the barricade and goes up top, and then Castagnoli throws Yuta onto Butcher on the floor. Sabian goes for a springboard, but Moxley drops him with a cutter. Castagnoli slams Blade to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

—

Darby Allin says he gave Samoa Joe his word that he wouldn’t challenge for the TNT title again, and he will keep his word. He then says he will also have Ortiz’s back whenever he needs him. Sting then comes in and says he and Allin will go out in a blade of glory.

—

Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview with Adam Cole on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—

Ricky Starks says it is now about embarrassing Chris Jericho, and he is going to start with Daniel Garcia next week.

—

Q and Murr from Impractical Jokers come to the stage. They still have Jericho’s baseball bat, and make fun of its size. Jericho says he may have a small bat, but he has big balls. Q says they are just playing around and he can have the bat back. Jericho says he isn’t going to take the bat back, because his friends are instead. The rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society comes to the stage and attack Q and Murr. Matt Menard chokes Murr with the bat and then a table gets set up. Jericho delivers shots to Q and then Jake Hager puts him on the table. Hager then power bombs Murr through Q and the table.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes says Swerve Strickland crossed the line when he talked about his family. Rhodes says he doesn’t care about Swerve’s goons and Swerve will not disrespect the Rhodes name. Rhodes says he is coming for Swerve’s blood, and he is coming right now. Parker Boudreaux and Trench show up and beat Rhodes down. Strickland shows up and says he accepts Rhodes’ challenge for next week.

—

Match #2 – Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ruby Soho

They lock up and Shafir backs Soho into the corner. Shafir takes Soho down and delivers a shot to her face. Shafir applies a side-headlock on the mat, but Soho turns it into a leg-scissors hold. Shafir gets free, but Soho applied a wrist-lock. Shafir turns it around and delivers an elbow shot. Shafir throws Soho down, but Soho comes bakc with a few chops into the corner. Soho drives her shoulder into Shafir’s midsection and slams her down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Soho slams Shafir to the mat with a suplex. Soho goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Soho goes up top, but Shafir moves out of the way. Soho dodges a knee and goes for No Future, but Shafir blocks it and delivers a few shots on the mat. Shafir delivers a headbutt, but Soho comes back with one of her own. Soho delivers a knee strike and Destination Unknown for the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, Saraya and Toni Storm come to the ring. Saraya congratulates Soho on her win and says they want to have a chat. Before they can get in the ring, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter attack them. All four women brawl on the ramp as referees try to separate them. Baker vs. Storm vs. Soho in a Three-Way Match is announced for Dynamite.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Mark Briscoe. He says he is feeling good and will have a match on Dynamite on Wednesday. Smart Mark Sterling interrupts and says he thought he could represent Briscoe, but Briscoe says no and that he will be riding solo. Sterling says he thought Briscoe would like to make money for the first time in his career and Briscoe puts his hands on Sterling. Josh Woods and Ari Daivari run in, and Woods tells Briscoe to watch who he puts his hands on.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jack Perry vs. Ryan Nemeth

Perry takes Nemeth down and immediately takes him out with a dive on the floor. Perry gets Nemeth back into the ring and headbutts him to the mat. Perry comes off the top, but Nemeth counters with a roll-up for a two count. Nemeth drops Perry with a DDT and charges into the corner, but Perry dodges and delivers a pump kick. Perry slams Nemeth down and delivers a sliding elbow to the back of Nemeth’s head for the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Perry

-After the match, Brian Cage and Prince Nana come to the stage. Cage does the throat cut gesture and stares Perry down.

—

Ortiz talks about his fallout with Eddie Kingston. Ortiz says he will always stand with Kingston and won’t let him be a martyr for the House of Black. Ortiz says if the only way to stand with Kingston is to stand against him first, then let them do it.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Page. Page asks why is it always Renee that interviews him and asks if it makes her happy. Page says neither he nor Moxley are happy about last week’s match, but then Sabian interrupts. Sabian says he takes his losses like a man and Page needs to finish growing up. Page goes after him and says he is going to leave before he beats Sabian up.

—

Match #4 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) (w/Danhausen) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Moriarty applies a hammer-lock and puts on Cassidy’s sunglasses. Cassidy turns it into a hammer-lock of his own and takes his sunglasses back. Moriarty goes behind and takes Cassidy down. Cassidy gets his hands in his pockets to break the hold, but Moriarty trips him down. Cassidy delivers his leg kicks and then follows with a dropkick. Cassidy charges, but Moriarty sends him to the apron. Cassidy slams Moriarty’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly, and then dives off the top. Moriarty dodges it and delivers a kick to Cassidy’s head. Moriarty gets a couple of quick two counts and kicks Cassidy in the midsection. Moriarty sends Cassidy to the apron and slams Cassidy’s arm down on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy shoves Moriarty off the top and drops him with a cross-body. Cassidy delivers an elbow shot and follows with a Michinoku Driver. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. They go back and forth for a bit, and then Cassidy applies a sleeper hold. Moriarty counters and works over Cassidy’s injured arm. Moriarty goes for the Motor City Stretch, and then hammers down on Cassidy’s shoulder. Moriarty sends Cassidy to the outside, and then Hathaway stalks over Cassidy with his cast. Danhausen gets in between them and curses Hathaway. Hathaway hits Danhausen with the cast and Cassidy drops Moriarty with a DDT on the floor. Cassidy gets Moriarty back into the ring and drops him with a diving DDT. Moriarty dodges the Orange Punch and drops Cassidy with a clothesline. Cassidy comes back with Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch, but Moriarty comes back and locks in the Motor City Stretch. Cassidy counters with a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Hathaway yells at Moriarty on the outside, but then Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal’s music hits. Satnam Singh appears on the stage, but then Jarrett and Lethal run into the ring from behind. Lethal lays both Cassidy and Danhausen out with the Golden Globe Award, and then Singh and Jarrett lay out Best Friends as they run out to help. Singh picks Cassidy up, and then Jarrett picks up his guitar. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn rushes the ring to make the save, and Jarrett’s crew escapes the ring as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Preston Vance and Rush

-Three-Way Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm

-Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

-Brian Cage vs. Jack Perry

-Josh Woods vs. Mark Briscoe

-We will hear from Adam Cole

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage: Slam Dunk, which will air at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST:

-Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland