WWE hires new NXT Level Up commentator

Blake Chadwick has been hired to work as a new announcer/commentator for the WWE NXT brand.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Chadwick will be using the “Blake Howard” name in WWE. He has updated his Instagram handle to reflect the change, and can now be found there at @blakehowardwwe.

Howard began working with WWE this past Tuesday night, and will debut on Friday’s NXT Level Up episode, calling the show with Byron Saxton. Sudu Shah left the brand in mid-January, and Vic Joseph has been calling Level Up with Saxton since then.

Howard has worked for various companies in the last 19 years, including Coastal Championship Wrestling, WrestleCade, Ring Warriors, Combat Fights Unlimited, Camp Leapfrog, Virginia Championship Wrestling, West Coast Wrestling Connection, Titan Fighting, and others.