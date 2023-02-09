Undertaker reveals what he told Bray Wyatt at RAW IS XXX

Appearing on Sportsnet to promote his upcoming 1 deadMAN SHOW in Montreal just two days before the Elimination Chamber, The Undertaker revealed what he told Bray Wyatt on the RAW IS XXX anniversary episode during their in-ring segment together.

Taker came out to confront LA Knight and while Knight tried to escape, Wyatt blocked his exit. That forced Knight back in the ring where he was met by Taker who was ready to chokeslam him but instead, he shoved him into Bray Wyatt’s arms and Wyatt hit the Sister Abigail. Afterwards, Taker walked over to Wyatt and whispered a few words in his ears and walked out of the ring.

“I just let him know too that my phone is always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool,” The Undertaker said when asked what he told Bray. “I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward.”

The segment was regarded as some kind of passing of the torch from The Undertaker to Bray Wyatt.

“It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do,” Taker continued.

Talking about the similarities between his gimmick and Wyatt’s character, Taker said that Wyatt is his own character and it’s not fair to compare what he is doing to what he did.

“In the big scheme of things obviously, it’s in that same supernatural…I don’t know what…genre. It’s 2023 and he’s doing his own thing but I can appreciate, I can see what he’s trying to do,” he said.