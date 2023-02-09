Spoilers: AEW Rampage & Dark:Elevation tapings from 7/8

The 2/13 AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in El Paso, TX. Here are spoilers-

-The Dark Order defeated Vary Morales, El Cobarde, El Dragon

-Big Bill defeated Gino

-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Leila Grey defeated Dulce Tormenta & Daddi Doom

-Brian Cage defeated Jastin Taylor

-Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated VertVixen. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena attacked Sakazaki after

-Josh Woods defeated “Man Scout” Jake Manning

-Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor defeated Aydan Colt and a partner

The 2/10 AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in El Paso, TX. Here are spoilers-

-Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade

-The Jericho Appreciation Society beat up members of the Impractical Jokers cast. They put Q & Murr through a table

-Ruby Soho defeated Marina Shafir. Saraya & Toni Storm confronted Soho after the match but Britt Baker & AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter ran out and fought them both

-Jungle Boy defeated Ryan Nemeth

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Lee Moriarty. Satnam Singh confronted Cassidy & Danhausen after the match so that Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett could attack. Best Friends made the save but they were also taken out. The Acclaimed came out next with chairs to finally make the save