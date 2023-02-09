Smackdown before MITB to air live in the UK from The O2 Arena

Due to the incredible early response for Money In The Bank ticket pre-registrations at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 1, WWE today announced that SmackDown will also emanate from The O2 the night before, Friday, June 30.

This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live and in primetime from the UK at 8pm local on BT Sport.

WWE and O2 presales for combo tickets will be available on Wednesday, February 22 at 12pm GMT at Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting here.

General public onsale for SmackDown and Money In The Bank combo tickets will be available on Friday, February 24 at 12pm GMT at Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com.