Rollins on Logan Paul: “He doesn’t care about nothing but himself”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins continued to build up his WWE storyline with Logan Paul commented on why he doesn't like Logan

“He doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities he’s got, but at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one is going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they’re a social media superstar, right? They’re going to get creamed. He’s going to step into my world, and he’s going to get creamed. If you want to contribute and give back to our industry…you’re a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You’re a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. That’s not him, dude. That’s not him. He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you in my business if you’re going to leech off it and you’re going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…look I can only judge what he’s done in the past. His own history, that’s foretelling for the future, and that’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy and he’s going to go rub it in on social media. He’s going to talk his talk, but he don’t want to say nothing to my face.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

