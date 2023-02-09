Paul Wight hoping for March in-ring return after knee replacement surgery

In an interview with UK-based Metro, Paul Wight revealed that he hopes to be back in an AEW ring next month following several health issues and a knee replacement surgery.

The man formerly known as The Big Show hasn’t worked too many matches since he arrived in AEW, in fact, he’s only been involved in four matches.

“I’ve had a couple of injury setbacks, had to get a knee replaced in August. That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day,” Wight said. “It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!”

His last match aired in March 2022 on AEW Dark where he defeated Austin Green in just two minutes. He had two other matches on Dark, both three-on-one handicap matches, and one more match at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view against QT Marshall.