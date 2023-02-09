New match for AEW Rampage

A title match has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

AEW has announced that Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-American Title against Lee Moriarty on Rampage. This will be the first-ever match between the two.

As seen below, AEW released post-Dynamite video of Cassidy and Danhausen interrupting Lexy Nair’s interview with Stokely Hathaway. A challenge was then issued and accepted for Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed the match in a tweet.

“Tomorrow, Feb 10 Friday Night #AEWRampage 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama All-Atlantic Championship Match @orangecassidy vs @theleemoriarty Following this altercation, Orange Cassidy (w/ @DanhausenAD) will defend the title vs Lee Moriarty (w/ @StokelyHathaway), tomorrow on Rampage!,” Khan wrote.

You can see the full video and Khan’s tweet below.

Cassidy became the second AEW All-Atlantic Champion when he defeated PAC on the October 12 edition of Dynamite. Since then he has retained the title 10 times – over Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Triple Threat, over Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus in a Triple Threat, over Katsuyori Shibata, over Lee Johnson, over Jake Hager, over QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match, over Trent Seven, over Trent Beretta, over Kip Sabian, over Jay Lethal.

Friday’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. Below is the updated announced line-up for Rampage, along with the aforementioned posts:

* We will hear from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe

* Jungle Boy will be in action

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Lee Moriarty