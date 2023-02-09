During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Liv Morgan addresses the direction of her character in WWE since she lost the Smackdown women’s title…

“I have so much room to play, which I really appreciate. I feel like passing out and losing my title the way that I did, I feel I had worked so hard for that, and for it to be taken away, I have nothing left to lose. I have nothing else to lose. I feel like my back is against the wall, so I’m ready and willing to do anything and everything I need to do to get my championship back. If that means putting myself through pain, putting others through pain, I’m down and ready for it all and having so much fun with it. I’m enjoying it. I enjoy seeing how far I can go and how far I can push and push others and how far they can push me. It’s only going to get more hardcore. That’s the reason why I fell in love with WWE. I was five years old, it wasn’t like the story that got me, it was the extreme, the TLC matches, the hardcore matches. That’s what really caught my eye and made me fall in love with wrestling. To fast forward and being able to live out this crazy extreme fantasy that I’ve always had, it feels so fitting and full circle. I wouldn’t want to do anything else right now. I thoroughly enjoy myself and having fun and seeing how else I can show how extreme I am. I’m excited to see where I can go and take it.”

“I feel like my back is against the wall. Who wants some? Are you sure you want some? Are you sure you want to do this extreme rules match with me? I will put this table on fire and I want to add thumbtacks.” (quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)