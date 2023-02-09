Kurt Angle to judge PFL Challenger Series Week 3

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been announced as a Celebrity Judge for the PFL (Professional Fighters League) Challenger Series.

Angle will serve as a Celebrity Judge for Week 3 of the MMA series, which streams live this Friday night on Fubo Sports, from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Angle will judge the heavyweight fights remotely, and will be joined by two other judges – former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort.

Angle spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s always wanted to be involved in MMA, so he’s hoping this could be the beginning of a long-term gig.

“The PFL contacted me, and I’m thrilled about it,” Angle said. “I’m really honored to be a judge. I take pride in being an amateur wrestler, but I’ve also taken a lot of pride in studying the other fields of mixed martial arts. I’ll be judging the heavyweights. This could be the beginning of something I could do long-term. I’ve always wanted to be involved in MMA.”

If Angle’s role with the PFL expands, Barrasso noted that the former WWE Champion will be a tremendous asset for the forward-thinking combat sports promotion as Angle’s insight is strong, and he has the ability to break down fights in a very understandable manner.

“People really should check this out on Friday night,” Angle said. “This company is hungry, and all year there are going to be great fights.”