JBL update

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward.

WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.

RAW later featured a backstage segment where Corbin was ready to hit the town for the night, but JBL said there is no longer a “we” and that while he was once must-watch TV years ago, Corbin is now must-change TV. JBL continued knocking Corbin and said his Hall of Fame career has lost credibility thanks to Corbin. JBL then declared that Corbin is not a Modern Day Wrestling God, he’s a clown, and he does not belong next to the former WWE Champion. A shocked Corbin promised to do better, but JBL said “you can’t polish a turd,” and the segment ended with JBL walking away from a sad Corbin.

JBL and Corbin have not commented on the RAW segment as of this writing, and there’s no word yet on what’s planned for Corbin moving forward.