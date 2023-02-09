Impact Report, 2/9/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

Here is a run down of the announced matches for the night.

–Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer VS John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside

–Joe Hendry VS Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title

-Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz VS Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde in a non-title match

–Jordynne Grace VS Steph De Lander

–Brian Myers VS Dirty Dango in a qualifying match for the four-way at No Surrender

–PCO VS Shera in a qualifying match for the four-way at No Surrender