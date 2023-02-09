Bischoff praises Bloodline storyline, who WWE wanted to be Kane’s brother Abel

– During his podcast, Eric Bischoff compared The Bloodline storyline in WWE to the NWO storyline in WCW…

“The truth is The Bloodline story, in terms of a storyline in and the ingredients and the elements and the discipline and the structure and the nature of it, is a far better story than the NWO. Will it have the same impact on the industry as the NWO did? Probably not. But, that has a lot to do with timing. There are so many things that made the NWO work, including Hulk Hogan turning heel, by the way. There were so many things that were just a moment in time that helped propel that storyline at that, that time that you can’t replicate that today.”

– During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Matt Morgan talked about how there was an idea for him to play Kane’s brother Abel while he was still wrestling for the OVW developmental system in 2004…

“Johnny Ace and Stephanie [McMahon] wanted me to wear a mask to work on my body language, right. And so I remember Jim Cornette just being like, ‘What? What are you doing? He’s like our top babyface champion. Why have you got to wear this? This is stupid.’ And I’ll always be grateful to Jimmy for that. I love Jimmy. And anyway, so they put me in this stupid mask, and Jimmy found a way to make it work because he’s freaking brilliant.”

