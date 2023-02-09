AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite drew 899,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.22% from the last week’s episode, which drew 901,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.22% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 391,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 3.21% from last week’s 404,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. The viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 average. Additional sports coverage on Wednesday night included two NBA games on ESPN, one NHL game on TNT, Premier League Soccer on the USA Network, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, three College Basketball games on FS1, and one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.22% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.21% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 20.37% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 26.82% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Mavericks and the Clippers on ESPN at 10:05pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, also drawing 1.602 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.716 million viewers, also drawing a 0.27 key demo rating for the #7 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.820 million viewers, also drawing aa 0.52 key demo rating. Abbott Elementary on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating, also drawing 3.220 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in a Title Eliminator Match, AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Title Eliminator Match, The Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet with Ricky Starks vs. members of The Jericho Appreciation Society, Bryan Danielson vs. Rush, AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defending against Top Flight and AR Fox, plus The Acclaimed defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against new champions The Gunns, which was the main event.