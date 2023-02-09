AEW crowns new tag team champions

Feb 9, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions after Colten hits Bowens with one of the belts.

