60-minute iron man match confirmed for Revolution 2023

The main event for Revolution was confirmed last night on Dynamite as Bryan Danielson will now take on MJF for the AEW World title in a 60-minute iron man match.

Danielson’s road to Revolution was bumpy, as he had to win several challenges along the way, similar to the angle they used when Wardlow was gunning for MJF last year.

The former WWE champion went through Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher, and yesterday took on Rush in his final challenge.

The iron man match will now headline Revolution, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.