Update on Jerry Lawler with photos (updated)

Feb 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

“The King” is on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke and undergoing surgery…

Lawler’s on Kevin posted…

Down here in Ft. Meyers, Fl. with my dad….he’s doing a lot better and making fast improvements already since yesterday. He’s been able to face time and talk to several people on the phone. He’s even been up walking around. And for those that have no clue what they are talking about….he “DID” HAVE A STROKE! So any misinformation otherwise hopefully will now be corrected!

