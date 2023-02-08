Update on Jerry Lawler with photos (updated)

“The King” is on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke and undergoing surgery…

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

NEWS: I talked to @JerryLawler today in the hospital. Happy to report that he sounds good. Kevin, his son called me from the hospital and put Jerry on the line. Kevin said that he’s expected to be in the hospital till Monday and then will stay for 30 days in his condo — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 8, 2023

Here’s another shot of Jimmy Hart, just hours ago as he visited The King @jerrylawler in the hospital in Ft. Myers, FL. Jerry is expected to be released from the hospital early next week and will spend the next few weeks recuperating in FL. Good luck from the Dutchman. pic.twitter.com/JZnfeEqB4T — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 8, 2023

Lawler’s on Kevin posted…

Down here in Ft. Meyers, Fl. with my dad….he’s doing a lot better and making fast improvements already since yesterday. He’s been able to face time and talk to several people on the phone. He’s even been up walking around. And for those that have no clue what they are talking about….he “DID” HAVE A STROKE! So any misinformation otherwise hopefully will now be corrected!