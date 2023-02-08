Top heels/faces on WWE Smackdown
PWInsider reports that an internal list from within WWE has revealed the top 5 male/female faces & heels for SmackDown.
Here are the top 5 lists for the women’s division-
HEELS:
1. Ronda Rousey
2. Shayna Baszler
3. Sonya Deville
4. Lacey Evans
5. Xia Li
BABYFACES:
1. Charlotte Flair
2. Liv Morgan
3. Raquel Rodriguez
4. Shotzi
5. Natalya
Here are the top 5 lists for the men’s division-
HEELS:
1. Roman Reigns
2. Karrion Kross
3. Solo Sikoa
4. GUNTHER
5. LA Knight
BABYFACES:
1. Bray Wyatt
2. Sami Zayn
3. Drew McIntyre
4. Braun Strowman
5. Rey Mysterio
No tag team information was available.
HOW in the blue hell is kross even in the top 5 HE SUCKS and to me la knight is a face and HOW IS SHEAMUS NOT A TOP FACE!!!! ????