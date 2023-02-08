Top heels/faces on WWE Smackdown

Feb 8, 2023 - by Staff

PWInsider reports that an internal list from within WWE has revealed the top 5 male/female faces & heels for SmackDown.

Here are the top 5 lists for the women’s division-

HEELS:
1. Ronda Rousey
2. Shayna Baszler
3. Sonya Deville
4. Lacey Evans
5. Xia Li

BABYFACES:
1. Charlotte Flair
2. Liv Morgan
3. Raquel Rodriguez
4. Shotzi
5. Natalya

Here are the top 5 lists for the men’s division-

HEELS:
1. Roman Reigns
2. Karrion Kross
3. Solo Sikoa
4. GUNTHER
5. LA Knight

BABYFACES:
1. Bray Wyatt
2. Sami Zayn
3. Drew McIntyre
4. Braun Strowman
5. Rey Mysterio

No tag team information was available.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Jeff Copeland says:
    February 8, 2023 at 4:32 pm

    HOW in the blue hell is kross even in the top 5 HE SUCKS and to me la knight is a face and HOW IS SHEAMUS NOT A TOP FACE!!!! ????

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gia Scott

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal