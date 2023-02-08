Top heels/faces on WWE Smackdown

PWInsider reports that an internal list from within WWE has revealed the top 5 male/female faces & heels for SmackDown.

Here are the top 5 lists for the women’s division-

HEELS:

1. Ronda Rousey

2. Shayna Baszler

3. Sonya Deville

4. Lacey Evans

5. Xia Li

BABYFACES:

1. Charlotte Flair

2. Liv Morgan

3. Raquel Rodriguez

4. Shotzi

5. Natalya

Here are the top 5 lists for the men’s division-

HEELS:

1. Roman Reigns

2. Karrion Kross

3. Solo Sikoa

4. GUNTHER

5. LA Knight

BABYFACES:

1. Bray Wyatt

2. Sami Zayn

3. Drew McIntyre

4. Braun Strowman

5. Rey Mysterio

No tag team information was available.