The matriarch of the Guerreros passes away

Hector Guerrero posted the following on Facebook:

Today I’d like to celebrate the matriarch of the Guerreros ascension into Paradise with our beloved family members already into eternity✝️✝️✝️.

My mother passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2023. The matriarch of the Guerrero family and a Wrestling Dynasty. She’s was as much our inspiration as the patriarch my father Gory🤼‍♂️🥇🏆. Yes she will be missed, but now is in the presence first of our ADONAI YAHUSHA ✝️✝️✝️ then all that have gone before us✝️❤️✝️❤️✝️❤️. As for us who are still running our race, we will continue until we ourselves finish our own races. There is a CREATOR & we have that opportunity of accepting HIM as SAVIOR, my wish is that all be aware of HIS Existence & make the most important decision of one’s existence to accept HIM as Personal SAVIOR ✝️✝️✝️.

-Mom you will surely be missed yet I’m so glad you are in peace✝️✝️✝️ Love you mom✝️❤️✝️❤️✝️❤️!!!!!!!

want to thank everyone before hand for every wish and condolences for the family. Thank you.