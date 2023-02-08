The matriarch of the Guerreros passes away

Feb 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Hector Guerrero posted the following on Facebook:

Today I’d like to celebrate the matriarch of the Guerreros ascension into Paradise with our beloved family members already into eternity✝️✝️✝️.

My mother passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2023. The matriarch of the Guerrero family and a Wrestling Dynasty. She’s was as much our inspiration as the patriarch my father Gory🤼‍♂️🥇🏆. Yes she will be missed, but now is in the presence first of our ADONAI YAHUSHA ✝️✝️✝️ then all that have gone before us✝️❤️✝️❤️✝️❤️. As for us who are still running our race, we will continue until we ourselves finish our own races. There is a CREATOR & we have that opportunity of accepting HIM as SAVIOR, my wish is that all be aware of HIS Existence & make the most important decision of one’s existence to accept HIM as Personal SAVIOR ✝️✝️✝️.

-Mom you will surely be missed yet I’m so glad you are in peace✝️✝️✝️ Love you mom✝️❤️✝️❤️✝️❤️!!!!!!!

want to thank everyone before hand for every wish and condolences for the family. Thank you.

One Response

  1. DB says:
    February 8, 2023 at 7:28 pm

    RIP Herlinda Guerrero.

