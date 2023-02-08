Stratus says Victoria deserves WWE HOF induction, Cardona vs. Tyrus note

– Tyrus has declared that in his NWA championship match against Matt Cardona on February 11, all outside interference is barred from ringside, and they would finish their issue between themselves one fall to a finish.

To be clear, mgmt decided that @bullyray5150 would provide valuable insight to such a high profile match.

He is not a second to either man and is there to be an unbiased observer for the @PlanetTyrus/@TheMattCardona Main event. [PPV avail. on @FiteTV] 👉https://t.co/0UkaDCMm7N https://t.co/8LEvk2egev — NWA (@nwa) February 8, 2023

– While speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus revealed that she believes Victoria should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

She said:

“I’d like to Victoria get inducted. Soon would be great. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated. I do so many interviews, and people ask me about different feud and different rivalries. I feel like when we were competing, women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people see like, ‘Oh, this actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame”.