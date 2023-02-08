Should Wrestlers Consume Kratom Powder Before The Big Fight?

Introduction To Kratom

Kratom is gaining popularity and the promising medicinal plant is native to southeast Asia. This plant-based substance had a sharp rise in consumption when it was first made available in Western nations. Then, chewing was primarily the most popular method of consumption. These leaves can be crushed, smoked, or put into gel capsules after being steeped with liquid edibles like tea.

In addition, wrestlers like to buy kratom which we will cover in this article-

Active Alkaloid In Kratom Leaves

There are two main psychotropic components in kratom leaves . The two primary active ingredients in kratom medicinal chemistry, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine are complete agonists that specifically bind to the -subtype mu-opioid receptors (MOR).

Why Use Kratom Products In Wrestling

The kratom industry is gradually climbing the ladder of awareness as users globally become aware of its potencies and uses. Since the 19th century, kratom usage has been widely popular in Asian nations. It is related to the coffee plant as it is a substrate of the Rubiaceae family.

Southeast Asians traditionally used it as a natural herbal remedy. However, in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, it grows wildly in the hot, muggy jungles.

Due to the lack of research and scientific evidence, many agencies warn people from using Kratom powder or any other form. However, customer reviews have shed light on the results of using kratom, concluding that it starts to hit within 30-60 minutes, from which kratom may alleviate pain and inhibit neurons from feeling pain after it binds with receptors.

There are a few more reasons why wrestlers time their kratom consumption before going on the ground

Many Types Of Kratom Products To Pick From

Vendors have created various new products to appeal to consumers in partnership with researchers. Here are a handful of Kratom-based goods listed below that wrestlers could give it a try

Kratom capsules

While there are other ways to ingest Kratom, capsules are the most efficient because they are easy to intake and spare the user the taste of the powder. Additionally, tablets are practical, and inconspicuous. Finally, capsules offer a more consistent and controlled dosage than other consumption methods, such as powder or tea.

kratom powder

The plant’s branches are dried and processed to make Kratom powder, a hallucinogen. Wrestlers can combine it with anything, depending on their taste and need.

Shots

Known as “K shots,” are an easy way to take your kratom supplement. However, Kratom sellers and makers combine it with other substances. As a result, their potency varies depending on the type and grade of Kratom used, the additives used, and the potency of the finished product.

Origin Of Kratom

Kratom is a tropical plant from the coffee family of trees that grows primarily in Southeast Asia. It was well-liked throughout Asia, much like coffee in the West. It contains a compound known as mitragynine, an extract that is purely organic.

These products are not subject to laboratory modification which means that they have not altered their chemical composition which makes Kratom organic.

We understand that fitness enthusiasts always prefer organic over lab-derived psychoactive drugs. Thus, the herbal supplement kratom is an organic gift for wrestlers before their big fight.

Ability Of Kratom

Kratom does have a sedative effect and can interact with opioid receptors, raising the risk of abuse, dependence, and potentially fatal consequences, when one starts overdosing. Further research is needed to fully grasp the effects of Kratom and its potential advantages and disadvantages as a therapeutic agent.

Even though Kratom strains can have significant effects in small doses as they are highly stimulating to the body. Therefore, the substances therein may induce wrestlers’ relaxation and sleep. Many Kratom variants have less time to work because they move quickly.

Mixing With Edibles

Freedom of usage is among the essential factors. This substance goes with everything. There are no guidelines to adhere to achieve the best results; wrestlers may combine it with anything they consume during workouts. By removing the alkaloids from the leaves and combining them with a liquid base, users may ingest kratom as a liquid rather than kratom powder. Wrestlers can take it with their meal after a hardcore workout or before a might, which may relax their muscles.

Advantages

Consumers who indulged in kratom have reported a few benefits that we would like to discuss in this section.

For example, some people taking kratom suggest it for pain relief may assist in managing chronic pain. Others believe it might help them with their anxiety and depression symptoms, although more research is required to back up these assertions.

Kratom may benefit those wrestlers looking for a natural energy boost because it may increase energy levels, focus, and productivity. In addition, some people addicted to opioids & other substances have used kratom to treat withdrawal symptoms. However, there is no concrete proof of the same.

Widely Available For Wrestlers

The human mind is constantly yearning for more, and wrestlers crave innovation. As a result, the market is full of Kratom Products. Liquids, kratom powder, tea, capsules, etc., are the newest fan favorites. Thus wrestlers have a large selection to choose from among the best vendors, and as customers, we can say that products are widely available and everywhere easily accessible. Kratom powder is also getting more popular as a result of improved accessibility; as a result, there is hardly a shortage of it, which benefits consumers. Thus wrestlers do not have to worry and search the internet as they sometimes have to dig for other recreational products, kratom is available at their disposal at all times and far better than drugs.

Is Kratom Good For The Wrestler’s Body?

While some might assert that kratom has beneficial effects like easing pain, elevating mood, and boosting energy, there isn’t much solid scientific evidence to support these assertions. Additionally, kratom addiction may cause withdrawal symptoms when regularly used stops.

It is not suggested to take Kratom for any reason, including as a performance enhancer for wrestlers, given the little scientific data and the significant health concerns. Speaking with a medical expert before starting kratom ingestion is always better.

Cases Of Opioid Addiction In Wrestling

Opioid addiction has become a significant issue in the world of professional wrestling. Many wrestlers have reported using opioids to manage pain from injuries sustained in the ring, leading to a cycle of dependence and addiction.

Many also use kratom to fight opioid addiction and it might help with the same. The physically demanding nature of professional wrestling, combined with the high rate of injuries, has created a culture where opioid use is normalized and often encouraged. In addition, the pressure to perform and maintain a particular image can contribute to the use and abuse of other drugs among wrestlers.

kratom addiction has recently become a significant public health crisis, with millions of people struggling with opioid withdrawal and drug abuse. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has not banned using Kratom. Image Credit. It has taken steps to regulate opioid drugs and address the epidemic, including opioid withdrawal & cracking down on the illegal distribution of these highly addictive drugs. Thus Kratom can be dangerous if wrestlers start to depend on it but to facilitate their training, workouts and physical and mental demands that the big fight demands, kratom powder could be helpful in low doses.





Cases Of Drug And Alcohol Dependence

There have been numerous cases of wrestlers who have struggled with drug alcohol depend. The physically demanding nature of their profession can make it even more challenging to overcome their dependencies. Unfortunately, the high-pressure environment of professional wrestling, combined with the prevalence of painkiller abuse, has created a culture where substance abuse is normalized.

Conclusion

In addition to prescription drugs, the abuse of psychoactive substances such as kratom has also become a concern. While some people use kratom exposures as a natural alternative to traditional pain medication, the food and drug administration has warned that it can have similar effects to opioids and can be addictive. The opioid crisis highlights the need for continued efforts to prevent drug abuse and addiction to prescription and non-prescription substances.

Unregulated and high doses of kratom can be possibly unsafe before the big fights; thus, it is highly advisable for wrestlers to know how long does kratom stay in system and to use the substance only after consulting their trainers and medical experts.