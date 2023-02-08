Santino Marella: “I can wrestle from time to time”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Santino Marella recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Marella spoke out about signing with IMPACT Wrestling, his in-ring status, who he’d love to see in IMPACT, and more. Here are some highlights:

On signing with IMPACT Wrestling:

“Well, I’m friends with Scott D’Amore, and we’ve been chatting for a while about potentially working together. I’d been running my own company, Battle Arts Academy, and then covid came, my children came along, so it was about finding the right time, which is now. I love the people there, the locker room there and we’re proud of who we are. We know we’re the underdogs, but we know we’re really good and creating something special because our shows are amazing. Because of that, we have a rightful chip on our shoulders, and with a nice schedule that is the right balance for me, this is the perfect place.”

His in-ring status:

“I can wrestle from time to time. I can’t endure a full-time schedule as my body won’t allow it nowadays. From time to time I will lace it up in there and show these kids how it’s done.”

Who he’d love to see in IMPACT:

“I’d love to see JTG in IMPACT, I think he has a lot of fantastic years ahead of him. PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) he is another one I would love to see join us as what he can do is incredible. Tim Thatcher has everything, I think he would be great here. Kratos in NWA, I’d love to see him and work with him. There’s a lot of people out there I’d love to see come in.”

Marella also opened up about where IMPACT sits in the wrestling landscape of 2023, some of the stand-out names he is enjoying working with at IMPACT, his favorite matches and memories from his career, and much more. You can read the complete interview at this link.