News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature two big title matches – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against The Gunns. Bryan Danielson will face Rush tonight as he looks to land the final win needed to secure the Iron Man Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution. MJF will face Konosuke Takeshita in a World Title Eliminator match on tonight’s show.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in a Title Eliminator Match

* AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Title Eliminator Match

* The Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet: Ricky Starks vs. Angelo Parker, Starks vs. Matt Menard, Starks vs. Sammy Guevara or Daniel Garcia. Starks earns a match against Chris Jericho if he can survive the Gauntlet

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against The Gunns

* AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defend against Top Flight and AR Fox