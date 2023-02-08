News for next week’s NXT

Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner. Satomura has been away from NXT since her September 6, 2022 win over Perez, which came two days after Satomura and Blair Davenport lost a Triple Threat to former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, where Rose’s title was unified with Satomura’s NXT UK Women’s Title.

Next week’s Valentine’s Day edition of NXT will also feature a date segment with James and Brooks Jensen.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will return to TV next week as well. Breakker retained over Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day this past weekend, and did not appear this week.

Speaking of Waller, his one-week storyline suspension will end next Tuesday and he will face Tyler Bate in singles action. This week’s NXT featured a pre-recorded promo from Bate, who called Waller out for the match. Bate accused Waller of acting like a child after his loss to Breakker, and wasn’t happy with how Waller disrespected WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels on the post-Vengeance Day media call.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title next Tuesday night in an Open Challenge. Lee retained over Dijak at Vengeance Day last Saturday night. Tony D’Angelo indicated that he or Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo may answer Lee’s challenge next week, but that was not confirmed.

Hank Walker indicated that he also may accept Lee’s challenge next week, but that was before Charlie Dempsey interrupted Walker’s backstage segment with Drew Gulak on tonight’s show. After Gulak said he was impressed with a preview of Walker’s new ring gear, Walker said he felt ready to challenge Lee for the title. Dempsey interrupted and dismissed the idea. Gulak spoke up and said Walker was definitely ready for a rematch with Dempsey. Dempsey warned Walker not to take any shortcuts like Gulak did. Walker vs. Dempsey was then set for next week’s show. Dempsey previously defeated Walker by submission at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10, but Gulak defeated Dempsey on the January 31 NXT episode.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT:

* Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in an Open Challenge

* Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date

* Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance