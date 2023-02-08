Match added to Monday’s Raw lineup

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for the WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW.

WWE released a online-exclusive video from RAW this week, showing Ali talking to Dolph Ziggler backstage. Ziggler was defeated by Reed the week before in a qualifying match for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber. Ali told Ziggler he would’ve won the match against Reed if given the same opportunity, and that’s when Reed walked up, suggesting that he and Ali wrestle the following week.

WWE confirmed the match today, writing in the official announcement, “Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed, Reed confronted Ali backstage. With Ali asking for opportunities every which way, Reed granted Ali a match with him next week. Can Ali make good of this opportunity, or will Reed continue to pile up wins on his way to WWE Elimination Chamber? Find out next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!”

This will be Reed’s fourth match since returning to WWE in December. Since then he has a RAW win over Akira Tozawa and the aforementioned RAW win over Ziggler, plus a WWE Main Event win over Tozawa. Ali has not wrestled since losing to Solo Sikoa on the January 16 RAW.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, along with the backstage video from RAW:

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross vs. Carmella, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali