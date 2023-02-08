Jerry Lawler update

There are conflicting reports on the “serious medical episode” that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered on Monday night, but word is that his condition is improving.

As noted, it was reported on Tuesday that Lawler suffered “a serious medical episode” at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, and he had to be hospitalized. Lawler was out with friends for lunch earlier in the day, and some time after that he became ill, and was rushed to the hospital. It was later reported by Action News 5 in Memphis that Lawler suffered a stroke, and that he underwent successful surgery, but was already recovering.

In an update, Dutch Mantell provided more details on The King’s condition after speaking with Lawler’s son Kevin, who had talked with his father’s doctors. Mantell said it was confirmed that Lawler suffered a stroke, and that he lost the feeling on his right side, but the feeling had returned, and was improving.

It was also said that Lawler suffered some paralysis on his left side when the stroke occurred, which he was regaining use of. Mantell added that Lawler also experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke, but around late afternoon he had regained the use of his arm. According to Mantell, Lawler’s speech was still affected as of around this evening, but doctors expected that to return as well as it takes more time to improve. Lawler’s condition was described as good, and he is expected to recover from the episode.

Dave Meltzer later reported that Lawler suffered a blood blockage to the right side of his brain, not a stroke. The report also said Lawler was found face-down outside of his home on Monday, and then he was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

Lawler reportedly woke up from surgery and tried to talk, but couldn’t. He remains hospitalized in Fort Myers.

It was also noted by Meltzer that Lawler’s son Kevin was traveling to Florida to be with his father, and he was in contact with WWE.

The 73-year-old Lawler just worked the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show, and made a public signing in Florida over the weekend.

Lawler previously suffered a stroke in late March 2018, and he also suffered a massive heart attack while doing RAW commentary in September 2012. He made a full recovery.