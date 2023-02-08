Gigi Dolin’s face scraped up after Jacy Jayne turn

Tuesday’s post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT was headlined by Bayley hosting a special “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The segment began with tension between the Toxic Attraction members in a continuation of the issues they had during the Vengeance Day loss to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Bayley ended up getting Dolin and Jayne on the same page, and they expressed interest in going for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles held by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, but Jayne then superkicked Dolin and slapped her around. Jayne sent Dolin face-first into Bayley’s front door, then stomped her face with what looked to be a pretty stiff shot. NXT went off the air with Jayne standing over Dolin.

In an update, Dolin took to Twitter today to share a photo of the welt left on her face from the stiff kick she took from her former tag team partner.

“trauma is the ultimate killer [wilted flower emoji],” Dolin wrote with the photo seen below.

Jayne also tweeted on the attack, writing, “[laughing emoji x 5] what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight. God I’m good.”

There’s no word yet on what’s next for the Dolin vs. Jayne feud, but they will likely wrestle at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

trauma is the ultimate killer 🥀 pic.twitter.com/pmIgEyOPTq — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 8, 2023