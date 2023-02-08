Deonna Purrazzo contract news

Deonna Purrazzo will remain under contract to Impact Wrestling through 2023. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Impact has exercised the one-year option on Purrazzo’s contract. While she has not signed a new contract or extension with the company, the one-year option will keep her locked in through the year.

After being released by WWE on April 15, 2020 to end her two-year run with the company, Purrazzo debuted with Impact the following month and two months later she won the Knockouts World Title, before signing a contract with the company.

Purrazzo’s contract was set to expire at the end of 2022. However, with an alteration to some terms back in 2021, there was a one-year option added to the contract, which gave Impact the right to extend the deal through 2023. It was noted that the extension was an obvious choice as far as Impact was concerned. Purrazzo will become a free agent on January 1, 2024 unless she signs another contract. It’s believed that Purrazzo will have interest from multiple companies.